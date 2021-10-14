Transpire taps Telstra Purple talent to lead foray into cloud

By on
Transpire taps Telstra Purple talent to lead foray into cloud
Steve Godbold (Transpire)

Technology consultancy firm Transpire, a member of CRN’s Fast50 in 2020, has appointed Steve Godbold in the newly minted role of cloud director to help the company develop its emerging cloud practice.

Godbold is moving into the role after two years with Telstra’s managed services business Telstra Purple, first as head of growth and then head of IoT.

Prior to this, he was the chief digital officer at Readify, before it was acquired by Telstra and became Telstra Purple. 

Transpire said in a statement that the pandemic caused the company to undergo a major strategic review that resulted in a strategy with cloud at its core. Godbold will be tasked with building out the company’s cloud advisory and architecture services.

The company began in 2009 as an app developer and has since grown to include digital strategy, user experience design, engineering, automation and now cloud. 

Along the way it has picked up various accolades, placing 27th in the 2018 CRN Fast50 and 49th in 2020, and also winning the 2019 CRN Impact award for Customer Experience.

“Growing out our cloud offering has been a key strategic priority for us for some time, and reflects strong demand from our core customers. Steve’s appointment is the key step in making this happen. It’s a really strong endorsement of our vision and strategic direction that someone as highly credentialed as Steve has joined us to make it a reality,” Transpire CEO Josh Guest said. 

“What really connected us to Steve was his care for people. He’s a really strong cultural fit and that’s really important to us. All of our focus is on our people, and building a sustainable company to be the number one in Australia.” 

Steve Godbold added, “Transpire is such a fantastic design and mobile business already. This is about delivering Cloud-native innovation, through design-led, Cloud-delivered applications. We’re going to help our customers modernise, drive down their costs and lift performance. 

“I've really enjoyed meeting the team and am excited to get started on helping an amazing business take its next steps to grow. As we open up, I can’t wait to get out into the community and into the customer landscape.” 

Tags:
cloud services steve godbold telstra purple transpire

