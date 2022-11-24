Transport for NSW seeking IT monitoring services provider

Transport for New South Wales has issued a tender for managed services to support the agency’s monitoring solutions on a 24/7 365 days basis.

The tender, which closes on 18 January 2023, requires the partner to support the agency’s three monitoring suites, which are provided by data platform developer Splunk, Adelaide-based cyber security vendor Airlock Digital and software intelligence vendor Dynatrace.

While issued by Transport for NSW - Corporate, the managed monitoring services will be rolled out across all transport for NSW cluster agencies, which have responsibilities across the state's management, registration, infrastructure development and compliance for waterways, roads and public transport.

Recent TfNSW ICT tenders have been won by channel partners such as global systems integrator Capgemini and Indian multinational IT services and consulting provider HCL Technologies.

Last month, HCL Technologies scored a $4.5 million contract to provide licenses and support for four IBM-divested software products to Transport NSW - Corporate for three years.

In early September, Capgemini was awarded a $33.1 million contract by Transport NSW - Corporate to provide a platform-as-a-service to assist “the transport equip modernisation to the public cloud.”

At the beginning of this month, Transport for NSW issued advanced notice for a tender with an estimated $150 million to $120 million value. The tender was for a primary software reseller to supply, maintain and support on-premises software and SaaS to the transport cluster.

Earlier this month the agency also issued a tender for body-worn camera technology solutions to support its ability to assess individuals applying to become registered truck drivers.

Each testing vehicle currently has two cameras: one recording the road and a second recording inside the cabin. As well as upgrading to body-worn cameras, the agency was looking for solutions to provide a repository for video footage captured by the body-worn cameras, a mechanism to upload the footage to the repository and real-time access to the repository.