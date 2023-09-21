Transport players get PAX payments via Sektor and DataMesh

Payment terminal provider PAX Global Technology has rolled out payment terminals to all Virgin Australian flights in partnership with Sektor, Omnevo and Linkly.

Live Payments, the acquirer for Virgin, was also a partner.

The terminals leverage Android technology to deliver inflight payments and catering logistics on one device.

PAX has also supplied terminals to Sydney's My Fast Ferry/Manly Fast Ferry in partnership with fintech software company DataMesh.

It has sold around 130,000 terminals across Australia and New Zealand, with one focus being transport.

“PAX recognises that the Australia-New Zealand payment industry is one of the most dynamic and most technologically advanced in the APAC region both in terms of payment acceptance and the implementation of new payment-related technology,” PAX Global Technology's CEO Jack Lu said.

“PAX is acknowledged as the pioneer and global leader in Android SmartPOS terminals along with its software as a service cloud solution MAXSTORE.”

“This is especially true of the APAC region where the shipment of Android terminals is now more than 80 per cent of all volume shipped and likewise for our revenue based on Android terminal sales.”

First launched in 2016, there are now more than 70 million PAX Android SmartPOS devices in more than 120 countries.

In 2022, PAX Global Technology achieved a record high revenue of US$1.02 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 27 per cent.

Three next generation SmartPOS terminals and the “Elys ecosystem”, an integrated point of sale payments solution for small to medium-sized businesses have been launched by PAX.

PAX Technology Australia's CEO Nigel Lovell said a new era of innovative payments technology is emerging, with Android devices offering an array of benefits over traditional offerings from banks.

“The payments market is shifting and it’s largely merchant-led. Merchants now want to choose their own software, their own device and then their acquirer with an emphasis on the consumer experience," Lovell said.

"The Android SmartPOS market is well positioned to dominate in the coming years.”