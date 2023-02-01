Trellix nabs Ned Speed to lead APJ distribution

Cybersecurity company Trellix has appointed Ned Speed as its new director of APJ distribution.

He moves from his role at Citrix as senior partner manager in ANZ distribution, which he held for a year and a half since 2021.

Trellix APJ managing director, channels and alliance, Sam Henderson, told CRN that Speed’s role is a newly created one.

“Based in Singapore, Speed will be responsible for leading a team of distribution account managers that will support the work Trellix is doing in the channel ecosystem across the region.”

“I’m thrilled to be able to work alongside Ned, providing a strong and competitive 'living security’ solution to all our customers and strengthening Trellix’s presence in APJ,” Henderson told CRN.

Prior to Citrix, Speed worked at Westcon-Comstor as the client director for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone in APAC from 2019 to 2020 and as Comstor APAC director from 2017 to 2018.

He also worked at FusionGrove as the head of strategic vendor alliances and partnerships APAC from 2018 to 2019.

Speed also worked at storage corporation Dell EMC as theatre lead, VSPEX BLUE, APJ from 2014 to 2015. Speed also held the position of sales director ASEAN at Arrow ECS (formerly, Distribution Central) from 2011 to 2014, and was the enterprise mobility sales manager at internet software company iPass from 2007 to 2011.

He also worked at IBM as both a client representative from 2005 to 2007 and the ANZ channel manager for Lotus software from 2003 to 2005.

Speed’s appointment comes a few months after Trellix pinched AWS’s SAP GTM and alliance boss in APJ, Sam Henderson, appointing him to APJ managing director of channels and alliances.

In September 2022, Trellix appointed Cisco’s Luke Power as managing director ANZ, and Kim Anstett as global chief information officer.