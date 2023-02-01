Trellix nabs Ned Speed to lead APJ distribution

By on
Trellix nabs Ned Speed to lead APJ distribution
Ned Speed, Trellix

Cybersecurity company Trellix has appointed Ned Speed as its new director of APJ distribution.

He moves from his role at Citrix as senior partner manager in ANZ distribution, which he held for a year and a half since 2021.

Trellix APJ managing director, channels and alliance, Sam Henderson, told CRN that Speed’s role is a newly created one.

“Based in Singapore, Speed will be responsible for leading a team of distribution account managers that will support the work Trellix is doing in the channel ecosystem across the region.”

“I’m thrilled to be able to work alongside Ned, providing a strong and competitive 'living security’ solution to all our customers and strengthening Trellix’s presence in APJ,” Henderson told CRN

Prior to Citrix, Speed worked at Westcon-Comstor as the client director for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone in APAC from 2019 to 2020 and as Comstor APAC director from 2017 to 2018.

He also worked at FusionGrove as the head of strategic vendor alliances and partnerships APAC from 2018 to 2019.

Speed also worked at storage corporation Dell EMC as theatre lead, VSPEX BLUE, APJ from 2014 to 2015. Speed also held the position of sales director ASEAN at Arrow ECS (formerly, Distribution Central) from 2011 to 2014, and was the enterprise mobility sales manager at internet software company iPass from 2007 to 2011.

He also worked at IBM as both a client representative from 2005 to 2007 and the ANZ channel manager for Lotus software from 2003 to 2005.

Speed’s appointment comes a few months after Trellix pinched AWS’s SAP GTM and alliance boss in APJ, Sam Henderson, appointing him to APJ managing director of channels and alliances.

In September 2022, Trellix appointed Cisco’s Luke Power as managing director ANZ, and Kim Anstett as global chief information officer.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
citrix ned speed sam henderson security trellix

Partner Content

Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

Workforce issues 'genuine constriction' on Australia's AWS market

Workforce issues 'genuine constriction' on Australia's AWS market
Four things to know about Dell&#8217;s acquisition of Cloudify

Four things to know about Dell’s acquisition of Cloudify
New board of directors for Salesforce announced

New board of directors for Salesforce announced
What drove the 40,000 tech layoffs at Amazon, Google and Microsoft

What drove the 40,000 tech layoffs at Amazon, Google and Microsoft

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?