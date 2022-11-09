Trellix pinches AWS APJ figure Sam Henderson

Trellix has pinched AWS’s SAP GTM and alliance boss in APJ, Sam Henderson, appointing him to its new role of APJ managing director of channels and alliances. 

The privately-held security vendor, a rebranded McAfee Enterprise and FireEye XDR business, stated that Henderson would be based in Singapore where he will oversee the roll-out of its new partner program Trellix Xtend in the region. The program is set for release in early 2023. 

Henderson spent one year as AWS’s APJ head of SAP GTM and alliance. Prior to that, he was Microsoft's sales director for Azure NetApp, Asia Apps and Infra for one year and before that he held several senior channel roles at SAP for five years.

His appointment follows Trellix luring the managing director of Cisco’s commercial businesses in ANZ, Sydney-based Luke Power, to be its ANZ managing director in September. 

Commenting on Henderson’s appointment, Trellix APJ vice president Vicki Batka said “Sam has a proven track record of delivering strong commercial growth with big-name tech giants. Right now, cybersecurity is on the lips of every senior executive after history-making breaches surfaced across APJ. “ 

“There has never been a more imperative time to help arm organisations with effective cyber security architecture. Sam’s addition to the team will focus on strengthening existing partnerships in APJ and establishing new ones to foster our business growth,” Batka added. 

Henderson said “a new and exciting challenge lies ahead for me with Trellix. The company’s commitment to empowering enterprises, commercial businesses and governments to adopt living security is commendable.”

“I’m proud to join Trellix and support its customers to address cybersecurity protection, which is one of the biggest challenges organisations are facing today. As a people leader, I feel equipped to empower the team with a relentless commitment to further fuelling Trellix’s position as the leader in extended detection and response.”  

