Trend Micro launches first Aussie data centre

Cybersecurity vendor Trend Micro is launching a Cloud One regional data centre in Sydney to allow Australian customers and partners to keep data on-shore.

The company said it is part of a global rollout of such data centres, including several throughout APAC, and follows the launch of the company’s regional XDR data lake in 2020.

Cloud One is Trend Micro’s cloud security services platform.

Having a local data centre will enable customers and partners to more easily meet data sovereignty regulation requirements for where data, applications and SaaS platforms reside, the company said in a statement.

“As Australia leads in rapid cloud adoption, it’s critical that we support this growth through improved compliance, reduced friction, and upheld data sovereignty – all at a local level,” said Trend Micro ANZ vice president Ashley Watkins.

“The launch of the Trend Micro Cloud One data centre in Sydney will provide simplified cloud security to Australian customers, especially highly regulated industries such as the public sector, and banking and financial services. Trend Micro Cloud One enables customers to gain full visibility into their hybrid or multi-cloud environment, and ensure that the cloud services are configured correctly and are compliant to industry standards.

“It also addresses the most fundamental cloud security requirements of customers, protecting a number of the most used cloud services, such as compute, file storage, containers, serverless functions, virtual private network, and more.”

Partners will also be able to provide more choice to customers looking to at hybrid and multi-cloud security.

Sydney-based IT services provider CMD Solutions’ managed service practice lead David Mercieca said, “We are excited to see Trend Micro Cloud One providing a complete onshore data sovereignty solution. This offers our customers greater control of their security data and ensures that we can help our regulated customers meet their data sovereignty requirements.”