Trend Micro revises partner program

By on
Trend Micro revises partner program

Security vendor Trend Micro has rejigged its partner program, to embark on what the company's chief executive says is a joint mission to enable partners to become the most resilient cybersecurity companies and to guide its customers through their security lifecycles.

Creating opportunties for partners to deliver services and assessments for both enterprise and small-to-medium sized businesses, the program is built around the Trend Vision One platform.

Channel partners can embrace AI with Trend Vision One generative AI capabilities, empowering security operations centre teams to accelerate daily workflows, enhancing their performance and productivity, the security vendor said.

Stacked benefits to improve profitability; deal participation and co-selling, marketplace competitive private offers and recognised partners’ influenced revenue in services and consulting is also part of the revamped program.

New competencies for partners to earn their technical and service validations in cloud security, professional services, managed security services, SOC and IR are included.

The Trend Campus, which supports hybrid immersive learning across three progressive tracks as well as in-depth one-on-one consultation for competency partners experience.

Worldwide, the Trend Partner Program comprises 147,000 profiled partners, with over half of them taking broader cybersecurity training in the past year.

Trend said it has seen deal registration significantly increase, especially by co-selling partners, with 42 per cent YoY growth in AWS CPPO partners and a 46 per cent YoY increase in MSP partners selling XDR.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
ai channel genai llm partner security trend micro

Partner Content

HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
Australian organisations lack the 'data smartness' which could help them reduce emissions, improve productivity
Australian organisations lack the 'data smartness' which could help them reduce emissions, improve productivity
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Govt to remove Privacy Act exemption for small businesses

Govt to remove Privacy Act exemption for small businesses
Samsung Australia names new directors

Samsung Australia names new directors
Aussie Broadband throws hat in the ring for Symbio

Aussie Broadband throws hat in the ring for Symbio
Microsoft looks to nuclear energy to power AI data centres

Microsoft looks to nuclear energy to power AI data centres

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?