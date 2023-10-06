Trend Micro revises partner program

Security vendor Trend Micro has rejigged its partner program, to embark on what the company's chief executive says is a joint mission to enable partners to become the most resilient cybersecurity companies and to guide its customers through their security lifecycles.

Creating opportunties for partners to deliver services and assessments for both enterprise and small-to-medium sized businesses, the program is built around the Trend Vision One platform.

Channel partners can embrace AI with Trend Vision One generative AI capabilities, empowering security operations centre teams to accelerate daily workflows, enhancing their performance and productivity, the security vendor said.

Stacked benefits to improve profitability; deal participation and co-selling, marketplace competitive private offers and recognised partners’ influenced revenue in services and consulting is also part of the revamped program.

New competencies for partners to earn their technical and service validations in cloud security, professional services, managed security services, SOC and IR are included.

The Trend Campus, which supports hybrid immersive learning across three progressive tracks as well as in-depth one-on-one consultation for competency partners experience.

Worldwide, the Trend Partner Program comprises 147,000 profiled partners, with over half of them taking broader cybersecurity training in the past year.

Trend said it has seen deal registration significantly increase, especially by co-selling partners, with 42 per cent YoY growth in AWS CPPO partners and a 46 per cent YoY increase in MSP partners selling XDR.