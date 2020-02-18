Trend Micro tweaks regional partner program

Cybersecurity vendor Trend Micro has revealed some updates to its partner program for its Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) region.

The updates aim to help partners generate more margins, land new revenue streams and tighten Trend Micro’s alignment with partners in the field.

Changes include streamlined discount structures based on deal registration, sales and marketing incentives across partner tiers and distributors, and new rebate schemes for gold and platinum partners.

Partners will also get highly-subsidised and “strategically-curated” not-for-resale packages to help customers address real-world security pain points; a complimentary training series through the vendor's TRENDs Campus, a new channel sales and technical enablement initiative designed for channel partners; and a set of business tools including a new partner portal, a new mobile app and a business analytics dashboard.

Trend Micro AMEA senior vice president Dhanya Thakkar said the vendor’s channel-first business model has reaped “immense success” over the years.

“After 30 years in this business, we continue to stay true to our unfaltering commitment of making our partners successful and achieving growth together,” Thakkar said.

“With the AMEA channel program, we aim to reward performing partners with extended benefits, and the right tools to create and close more business opportunities.”