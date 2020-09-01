TribeTech buys HubOne for undisclosed fee

Sydney-based integrator TribeTech has acquired accounting software vendor HubOne for an undisclosed fee.

TribeTech CEO Scott Attickinson told CRN the purchase was in line with the company’s vision to offer more to its clients than managed services.

“TribeTech was never just about managed services,” he said. “We have always focused on improving efficiencies through technology.”

For Atkinson, HubOne’s technology, originally developed for accountants, has potential to expand beyond this market.

“Improving operational efficiencies through improved document flow, workflow and security processes is the real benefit.” he explained.

Atkinson went on to say that many customers don’t even realise what is possible due to a lack of exposure to technology in general.

“A lot of customers don’t know that they are interested in these solutions. They have been using old technology and don’t know what is possible in the future or even the present."

TribeTech will take on all of HubOne’s staff and contracts. HubOne’s founder Nick Beauregard has joined the TribeTech executive team.

“We were excited when TribeTech approached us,” Beauregard said in a statement. “I immediately saw how we could further improve client experience by integrating TribeTech’s processes and offerings into our solution.

“We can now focus on continued development of our solutions to suit wider audiences, confident that our clients will benefit from TribeTech’s service and support expertise.”

TribeTech said it intends to further develop HubOne’s OnePractice solution, increasing functionality and increasing capabilities for its application in additional industries.

HubOne will continue to operate under its own brand.