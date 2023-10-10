TribeTech to host AI and ML workshop with HPE and NextDC

Sydney-based managed services provider TribeTech will host an AI and ML workshop with NextDC and Hewlett Packard Enterprise on 16 October.

Hosted at NextDC's new S3 data centre in Artarmon, Sydney, the workshop will be presented by Nick Beaugeard, chief software architect of TribeTech, which recently launched a partner program for its automation solution World of Workflows at CRN Pipeline 2023.

The workshop aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of AI, ML, deep learning and neural networks and their applicability in a business environment.

It will showcase three HPE partners who are working together to drive business outcomes with AI.

Attendees will learn how to articulate their organisation's rationale for choosing such technologies over a cloud platform and acquire the skills to deploy and manage them in productions.

They can also take part in practical sessions to solve real business problems using AI and ML technologies.