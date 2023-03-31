Trinity Networks partners with cyber security firm Arctic Wolf

Perth's Trinity Networks has announced a security operations partnership with cloud-native vendor Arctic Wolf, headquartered in Minnesota, United States.

Arctic Wolf, which last year launched in Australia and New Zealand, provides multiple security offerings.

These include managed detection and response (MDR), managed risk, cloud detection and response (CDR), and managed security awareness among others, delivered through Arctic Wolf's Concierge Delivery Model.

The US security vendors operaters a partner-centric model, and claims to work with 1100 solution provider worldwide.

Trinity Networks chief operating officer and co-founder Kevin Read said the Arctic Wolf partnership is a key one for the company, which firmly believes in the need for a cyber security operations solution backed by an Australian concierge team, 24x7 support and freedom to use or consume any security endpoint or cloud vendor.

"We are committed to delivering outcome-based solutions to our customers, and our partnership with Arctic Wolf will enable our local customers to fully maximise security operations at a global scale and defend against the rapidly evolving threat landscape," Read said.

Trinity Networks was set up by the founders of ASX-listed Nexion, Read and Paul Glass, who departed the latter company in February this year.