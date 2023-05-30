Trinity Networks partners with Wasabi for cloud storage

Perth's Trinity Networks said it has inked a deal with United States company Wasabi, to provide what it says is "low-cost, scalable and ultra-performant cloud-based data lakes in Western Australia."

Wasabi, which promotes itself by claiming its pricing is only a fifth of Amazon Web Services S3 storage, with charges for data egress or ingress, or application programming interface requests, launched service in Sydney a year ago.

“We see Wasabi and our partnership with Equinix as a perfect match for us, with a pioneering offering that is superbly created to capture the opportunities that our joint ultrahigh performance hybrid-cloud solutions offer," Trinity Networks chief operating officer Kevin Read said.

"We look forward to opening the ability to use the low-cost and durable cloud storage to serve data to advanced applications on-premises."

"Together, we can make an even greater difference in boosting the adoption of cloud-based data lakes, with a path to work with Wasabi and Equinix on a local WA PoP [point of presence], and ultimately getting the solution onto equinix fabric and marketplace for rapid adoption," Read added.

Trinity which provides network, cloud and security services partnered with Arctic Wolf in March this year.