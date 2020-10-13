Twilio to buy cloud customer data startup Segment for US$3.2 billion

By on
Twilio to buy cloud customer data startup Segment for US$3.2 billion

Cloud communications platform provider Twilio Inc said on Monday it would buy customer data platform Segment for US$3.2 billion in an all-stock deal.

Twilio's shares rose more than 9 percent to US$335 in premarket trading.

The announcement of the deal, expected to close in the fourth quarter of Twilio's fiscal 2020, comes after the company estimated third-quarter sales above its previous forecast earlier this month.

Cloud companies have seen a surge in demand this year as more businesses use their services to meet the demands of the switch to work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the deal, Segment will become a part of Twilio.

Morgan Stanley & Co LLC was Twilio's financial adviser, while Cooley LLP was its legal adviser. Qatalyst Partners was Segment's financial adviser and Goodwin Procter LLP acted as its legal adviser.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
collaboration customer data segment twilio

Partner Content

How training industry newcomers and school students can deal with the ICT security skills shortage
How training industry newcomers and school students can deal with the ICT security skills shortage
The rise of Zero Trust in a connected world
The rise of Zero Trust in a connected world
TMLabs releases new ServiceNow application that integrates with LexisNexis
TMLabs releases new ServiceNow application that integrates with LexisNexis
How young IT professionals can improve their sales acumen and performance
How young IT professionals can improve their sales acumen and performance

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

10 big things to know about the Apple iPhone 12

10 big things to know about the Apple iPhone 12
5 big things to know about IBM&#8217;s spin-off

5 big things to know about IBM’s spin-off
Office 365 outages suggest Microsoft is getting overwhelmed

Office 365 outages suggest Microsoft is getting overwhelmed
Aussie Broadband officially lists on the ASX

Aussie Broadband officially lists on the ASX
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?