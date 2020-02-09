Twitter says Facebook's accounts hacked

By on
Twitter says Facebook's accounts hacked

(Twitter confirmed on Friday that the official Twitter accounts of social media giant Facebook Inc and its Messenger platform were hacked.

A Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the accounts were hacked through a third-party platform.

"As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised accounts and are working closely with our partners at Facebook to restore them," the Twitter spokesperson said.

Separately, Facebook also confirmed that some of its official social media accounts were hacked on Friday.

"Some of our corporate social accounts were briefly hacked but we have secured and restored access," Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne said.

The account of Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey was hacked in August, allowing an unauthorized person to send public tweets including racial slurs and curse words to his 4 million followers before Twitter secured the account.

(Reporting by Amal S and Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Kenneth Maxwell)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
facebook security twitter

Most Read Articles

VMware makes major licensing change that hikes some prices

VMware makes major licensing change that hikes some prices
Telstra, partners under investigation for ripping off vulnerable customers

Telstra, partners under investigation for ripping off vulnerable customers
HPE ordered to pay ex-employee $360k in unpaid commissions

HPE ordered to pay ex-employee $360k in unpaid commissions
Winc restructures amid redundancies

Winc restructures amid redundancies
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

What's your top marketing tactic for 2020?
Long lunches with customers and prospects
Content marketing to drive website visits
Social media
More use of CRM
Word of mouth
Online ads
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?