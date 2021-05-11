Two Aussie MSPs nab Cradlepoint APAC partner awards

Two Australian IT providers were recognised at WAN solutions vendor Cradlepoint’s Global Partner Summit last week, each taking home an APAC partner award.

Brisbane headquartered digital signage consultancy Entwined was named the APAC partner of the year, and Sydney-based mobile network MSP MobileCorp the APAC growth partner of the year.

Cradlepoint’s awards recognise partners for outstanding performance and growth.

Of Entwined’s win, Cradlepoint APAC managing director Gavin Wilson said, “Entwined was selected APAC Partner of the Year in recognition of their innovative use of Cradlepoint technology to meet the needs of their customers.

“As an example, Entwined has created an industry-leading digital signage solution that’s designed to work on Wireless WAN, providing stable connectivity and, using the Cradlepoint NetCloud Manager platform, able to manage thousands of endpoints remotely.”

Entwined director Cameron Hanns said, “Entwined’s partnership with Cradlepoint has been a long and fruitful one that we are extremely proud of. We have deployed thousands of our digital signage solutions using the Cradlepoint range of 3, 4 & 5G modems as our source of connection to the internet and our cloud services.

“Entwined also has invested in connecting our customer support platforms at an API level to the Cradlepoint Enterprise Cloud Management platform. We are grateful for the outstanding support and product range that Cradlepoint delivers in the market.”

On MobileCorp’s win, Wilson said, the company won APAC Growth Partner of the Year based on their demonstrated skills and dedication to selling our leading 5G enterprise networking solutions.

“MobileCorp has, over the past three years, evolved from delivering Telstra mobile services, to become an enterprise technology managed service provider. The team includes technical specialists with the capability to deliver solutions in IoT, cloud, complex data and IP networks, and unified comms.

“They won Telstra deal of the year last year and, since partnering with Cradlepoint less than 2 years ago, MobileCorp has completed Cradlepoint’s 5G specialisation program.”

MobileCorp managing director Stephen Aravopoulos said, “Cradlepoint has proven time and again that it is the right solution for our customers. The wireless-first approach, along with the rollout of 5G, enables greater flexibility, deployment, and performance at the network edge.

“We are proud of being named Cradlepoint Growth Partner of the Year. This award reflects what matters most to our customers – Cradlepoint’s agile, cloud-first, day 1 connectivity.”