Two Aussie partners recognised in Aruba's APJ awards

Pat Devlin (Aruba), Nicole Cox (Aruba), Paula Fountain (Data#3), Tristian Rajah (Aruba)

HPE Aruba has named its Asia Pacific and Japan partners of the year with two Aussie companies being recognised at the regional level.

The awards recognise Aruba’s top partners across the region, as well as their “significant achievements in helping their customers automate, unify, and protect the networks to create amazing experiences at the Edge” the company said in the awards announcement.

Managed services provider Data#3 was presented with two awards: Australian Partner of the Year, and APJ As a Service Partner of the year. 

Data#3 infrastructure solutions general manager John Tan said of the wins, “What a fantastic achievement to receive these two prestigious awards – congratulations to all involved. The Data#3 and Aruba partnership has gone from strength to strength with our strategies closely aligned in terms of developing superior consumption-based offerings for customers. 

“Our key differentiator is how we go to market in that we ensure there is a balance between technology and business outcomes. We place significant importance in paying careful consideration to customer experience throughout the full lifecycle, based on these consumption-based offerings.”

The other Australian company that took home an award was Sydney-based managed services provider Accucom, which was named the Experience Edge Solution Partner of the Year.

Accucom also has offices in Melbourne and Brisbane, and it specialises in managed IT support and strategic IT consulting for education and business.

“I am absolutely delighted to announce our winners of APJ Partner of the Year 2021 awards. Aruba recognises these outstanding partners and their significant achievements this year, helping their customers automate, unify, and protect the networks to create amazing experiences at the Edge,” Aruba APJ channel and services director Anthony Smith said in a statement. 

“Thank you for your incredible partnership. We remain committed to investments towards our partners with innovations such as Aruba Edge Services Platform and everything as-a-Service initiatives. Enabling Partners to accelerate their customer’s Edge to Cloud journey.”

