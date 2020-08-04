UC analytics vendor Tollring appoints CommsPlus as Australian distie

UC software vendor Tollring has appointed CommsPlus Distribution as its distributor for Australia.

Tollring specialises in business communications analytics, call recording, telecoms expense management and fraud detection.

Its flagship iCall Suite is compatible with PBX solutions from Panasonic, Samsung, Mitel, Avaya, and Ericsson LG.

As part of the deal, CommsPlus will deliver iCall Suite sales, marketing, commercial and technical support for its resellers, while Tollring also gets a local presence and access to CommsPlus’ partner support program.

CommsPlus group general manager Paul Bailye said, “With iCall Suite, our growing community of voice resellers can easily create and build recurring revenue streams and expand their own portfolios as part of the market’s wider adoption to cloud communications. It gives resellers a key differentiator in winning new business over competitors.”

“And for the growing number of customers who want periodical performance metrics and analysis from their phone system and call flows, account managers can use the analytics as a valuable part of their service and maintenance agreements.”

Tollring APAC head of business strategy Graham Evans said, “Thirst for analytics has never been greater. We are seeing a rapid demand for call analytics and call recording across the region. It is being fuelled by businesses that are using data to drive critical business decisions in order to maximise productivity and monitor customer experience.”

“We are delighted to be working with the team at CommsPlus who can provide the premise-based PBX resellers community with comprehensive services and quality local support.”