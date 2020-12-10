UC distie Auroz adds Code Software's Clobba UC monitoring tool

Specialist unified communications distributor Auroz has added the Clobba UC monitoring tool to its portfolio.

Developed by UK-based Code Software, Clobba utilises a suite of six modules addressing management, reporting, recording, analytics and monitoring of the most popular UC and collaboration environments and associated elements.

The tool also enables monitoring and managing multiple UC platforms and associated elements through a single pane of glass, reducing the need for an array of different software solutions.

“Solutions such as Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Cisco CUCM, Amazon Chime and Amazon Connect are transforming the modern workplace enabling remote working and more efficient ways of collaborating,” Auroz sales manager Ryan St John said.

“With the complexities of these platforms comes the requirement for access to clear, concise information which is delivered by Clobba and its associated modules.”

Clobba also provides analysis of user adoption, call quality, employee productivity and call costs through reports, dashboards and trend monitors. Other elements like SBCs, headsets, SIP trunks and DID ranges can also be monitored.

“Auroz provides us with a great platform to expand our presence in the Australian market,” Code Software partner business director Kieran Mullins said.

“Code Software is a global provider of solutions designed to improve the user experience and provide insight into how companies are using their UC&C platforms. We partner with market leading UC technology vendors to ensure customers maximise their communications and deliver on their digital transformation strategies.

“Consequently, partnering with Auroz is a perfect fit, leveraging the joint vendor relationships we enjoy to enable users to capitalise on the blend of expertise our organisations bring. Code’s device management solution, ClobbaDM, is part of a broader suite of UC analytics products, designed to simplify but, at the same time, add more depth to the business data available to Auroz’s customers and prospects alike.”