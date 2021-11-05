UK channel automation specialist Stock in the Channel lands in Australia

UK-based sales and procurement automation platform Stock in the Channel has launched in Australia and New Zealand, partnering with local distributors to deliver the service to the local channel.

Stock in the Channel, known for its IT stock and price search engine, also provides resellers and MSPs with quote, order and CSP billing automation tools, as well as white label web stores.

The company said it has partnered with local distributors to be included in the platform, including Dicker Data, Ingram, Tech Data and Westcon-Comstor.

“All of the major IT distributors in Australia and New Zealand are available on Stock in the Channel and as a result we are confident in the value we can bring to the IT channel in the region,” Stock in the Channel director Tony Meyers said. “I encourage resellers to register to the platform for free and discover for themselves.”

The company’s Modern Selling platform is a self-service, B2B portal where resellers’ end customers can access and manage their purchasing account, and it also automates routine account management tasks. It integrates with CRMs and ERPs like Xero, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Salesforce.

Stock in the Channel’s web stores also allow resellers to sell and dropship products directly to customers with margin on top, with stock and pricing information updated in real-time.

Stock in the Channel director Paul Meyers said, “Buyers now expect a portal through which they can source the IT products they need. Our Modern Selling platform is specifically designed for IT resellers, and enables them to smoothly move their sales processes online, providing the best possible buying experiences for their customers.”

Founded in 2009, the company has some 50,000 registered resellers, 300 distributors and 7 million products listed on Stock in the Channel. Its largest market is the United Kingdom, while also trading in 27 countries across Europe and North America.