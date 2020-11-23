UK cloud consultancy BJSS opens Melbourne office

UK-based managed services provider BJSS has landed in Australia with the opening of its new Melbourne office.

Headquartered in Leeds, England, BJSS offers cloud consulting, software engineering, data and AI solutions, design and digital transformation services. Some of its vendor partners include AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, HashiCorp and more.

The Melbourne office is the company’s first in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region and the 14th office globally.

BJSS aims to grow its APAC team to support both existing Australian and international clients, with some 150 new staff to join the Melbourne office.

“We’re excited to continue our international expansion by opening our first office in the APAC region,” BJSS head of international expansion Amir Soufizadeh said.

“Melbourne provides a significant opportunity for us to develop closer ties with our global clients and establish new relationships with local organisations. Melbourne is known as Australia’s technology hub and is home to some of the world’s leading tech talent. We’re looking forward to getting started.”

In the announcement, Victorian minister for economic development Tim Pallas welcomed the company’s expansion into Melbourne.

“Securing the confidence – and investment – of a global tech company such as BJSS is great news for Victoria,” Pallas said.

“As Australia’s No.1 tech city, having BJSS set up its first Asia-Pacific office here in Melbourne will ensure they benefit from our culture of innovation and highly skilled talent, while also strengthening our capabilities in areas such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing.”