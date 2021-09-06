UK-headquartered BJSS names Julian Gilchrist as first Aussie boss

UK-headquartered technology and engineering consultancy BJSS has named Julian Gilchrist as its first Australian boss to lead its Melbourne office.

The hire comes close to ten months after the company landed in Australia in November 2020, with the office also as BJSS’s first in Asia Pacific.

Headquartered in Leeds, England, BJSS offers cloud consulting, software engineering, data and AI solutions, design and digital transformation services. Some of its vendor partners include AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, HashiCorp and more.

Gilchrist takes on the role of head of delivery for Melbourne, BJSS’s most senior appointment in the country, and is tasked to lead its continuing growth plans in Australia.

“BJSS is renowned for delivering high-quality technology solutions to the world’s leading organisations,” Gilchrist said.

“BJSS has a strong and proven engineering heritage, and I am looking forward to helping the company grow its capability and presence in the region.”

Gilchrist was most recently a director at EY Australia’s Melbourne office, a role he held since 2020, after more than four years at the Big Four firm’s US operations. Prior to that, he worked in a number of technical roles at EY-owned NorthPoint Digital, Accenture-owned Reactive, marketing and advertising firm Igloo, CCMedia, Hippo.com.au, Immersive and The Adweb Agency.

Speaking on Gilchrist’s hiring, BJSS head of international expansion Amir Soufizadeh said it came amid the easing of COVID-19 restrictions as the company looks to its APAC growth plans.

“We’re delighted to have Julian lead our Melbourne operation,” Soufizadeh said.

“Julian’s experience in the Melbourne market, coupled with his delivery and consulting background, is hugely significant as we embark on the next phase of our growth and expansion in the region.”