UK regulator to push for probe into Amazon, Microsoft cloud dominance

By on
UK regulator to push for probe into Amazon, Microsoft cloud dominance

British media regulator Ofcom will this week push for an antitrust investigation into Amazon and Microsoft's dominance of the UK's cloud computing market, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Between them, Amazon and Microsoft enjoy a combined market share of 60-70% of Britain's cloud computing industry. Meanwhile, their closest competitor, Alphabet's Google, has closer to 10%.

Ofcom's push for an antitrust probe, first signalled in April, will remain in the body's final report on the matter, set to be published on Thursday, one of the sources said.

The watchdog previously said it had considered referring the market for investigation by the CMA, the British competition regulator.

Ofcom warned the current state of Britain's cloud computing market made it difficult for some existing customers to bargain for a good deal with their provider.

Technical restrictions and discounts encouraging customers to keep using a single provider for all their needs, even when better alternatives were available, could be considered anti-competitive, the body said in a report earlier this year.

"We are concerned that constraints on customers' ability to use more than one provider could make it harder for smaller cloud providers to win business and compete with the market leaders," it read.

Both Amazon and Microsoft previously said they would continue working with Ofcom ahead of the publication of its final report.

In response to Ofcom's earlier proposal, Microsoft submitted a 58-page response, stating an investigation could ultimately harm consumers.

“It would be a particularly unfortunate outcome if UK businesses and public sector customers faced less vibrant and competitive cloud solutions on a global stage than those available to their rivals in the EU, the U.S. and China," it said.

Amazon and Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Ofcom said: "We will be announcing our decision whether or not to refer the market to the CMA by the statutory deadline, which is Thursday 5 October."

A spokesperson for the CMA declined to comment.

 

(Reporting by Martin Coulter and Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Matthew Scuffham and Susan Fenton)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
amazon aws azure cloud microsoft strategy

Partner Content

Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Govt to remove Privacy Act exemption for small businesses

Govt to remove Privacy Act exemption for small businesses
CrowdStrike's next big opportunity is more about IT than security

CrowdStrike's next big opportunity is more about IT than security
More than 30 channel partners signed to Australia's World of Workflows

More than 30 channel partners signed to Australia's World of Workflows
ServiceNow acquires Aussie partner's OHS practice

ServiceNow acquires Aussie partner's OHS practice

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?