UK reseller Waterstons hits Australian Market

UK-based IT consultancy Waterstons has launched in Australia, opening offices in Sydney and Perth and looking to expand into local customers.

Watersons Australia Managing Director, Charlie Hales, told CRN the company had previously used local service providers to service its Australian clients.

“Unfortunately, some of our local customers had complained that they were not receiving the level of service they had come to expect from us,” she said.

The company has operated in the UK for 25 years, working across the higher education, manufacturing, energy, transport and logistics, and professional services industries. Currently its local focus is on the architecture, construction and shipping industries, but Hales said the company will look to expand into other verticals.

The company’s current Australian customer base includes shipping company, James Fisher Group, and Architecture firm, John McAslan & Partners.

“We have noticed that our offering and how we work seems to be something new and is resonating with Australian organisations and their IT needs,” Hales said.

“We see huge opportunities for our brand of IT consulting here in Australia in the architecture, engineering and construction sector; as well as the distribution, transport, education, energy and manufacturing sectors. We are already in discussions with CIOs and CTOs in those areas, as well as others.”

Waterstons has partnerships with Microsoft, Cisco, Dell, DataCore, Citrix, AWS, SAP, VMware, Veeam, and Dell Technologies.

“Part of Waterstons’ success can be put down to our strong culture of trust and transparency that extends throughout our highly skilled workforce and on to our clients and suppliers,” Hales added.

“We empower our employees at all levels to take ownership for their work and leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of excellence for our clients, with a clear focus on client outcomes rather than working hours. In return, employees are liberated to work how they want, when they want, to achieve the desired outcome for their clients and colleagues.”