UK solutions provider Informed Solutions appoints first Australian boss

UK-based Informed Solutions has selected Marie Florian-Kellett to lead its Australian expansion as its first managing director.

The digital transformation, data analytics, AI and systems integrator made it known in a press release that the appointment precedes further investment in Informed’s Australian presence, pledging to invest in more skills, talent and local hires in 2020.

Informed said that Florian-Kellett brings a wealth of experience in business change, digital products and services, having worked on digital transformation projects in a range of industry verticals. Sheis currently a strategic advisor for the Advisory Board Centre, a member of the Australian Restructuring Insolvency & Turnaround Association, and was previously chief product officer at Eftpos Australia.

“This is a hugely exciting time for the company - I believe Informed Solutions has come of age regarding its plans for the Australian business – particularly bearing in mind the challenges we face as a nation and the opportunities for government and industry to work together,” said Florian-Kellett.

“This includes better preparedness, response, recovery and learning from the bushfire crisis and natural disasters, as well as working through the global geo-political, societal and economic uncertainties, and spread of pandemic diseases. I am committed and proud, as both an Australian professional and the managing director of Informed Solutions in Australia, to finding more sustainable solutions to the challenges that we face and to helping build Australia into a digital nation of significance within the global economy.”

Informed has maintained an Australian presence for the past five years. Its most significant local work includes delivering the Whole-of-Government Platforms Interoperability Discovery Study and Recommendations Report for the Digital Transformation Agency, and delivering the NSW government’s state-wide environmental data platform and portal (SEED).