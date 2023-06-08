UK to remove Chinese-made surveillance equipment from sensitive govt sites

By on
UK to remove Chinese-made surveillance equipment from sensitive govt sites
Dahua video camera.

Britain has committed removing Chinese-made surveillance equipment from sensitive government sites as part of its latest plans to address national security concerns related to China.

Under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has cast China as the world's greatest challenge to security and prosperity, the government told its departments last year to stop installing Chinese-linked surveillance cameras at sensitive buildings.

In an announcement setting out a proposed tightening of procurement rules, the UK government said:

"We will also commit to publish a timeline for the removal of surveillance equipment produced by companies subject to China’s National Intelligence Law from sensitive central government sites.

"By committing to this timeline, we are providing reassurance and urgency around the removal plans."

The statement did not name specific companies.

British parliamentarians have previously called for a ban on the sale and use of security cameras made by Hikvision and Dahua, two partly state-owned Chinese firms, over privacy fears and concerns of the companies' products being linked to human rights abuses in China.

"We believe that the possible action by the UK government is a further step up of the mounting geopolitical tensions being expressed through technology bans, which by no means relates to the security of Hikvision’s products," Hikvision said in a statement.

Beijing has said it "firmly opposes" overstretching the concept of national security to suppress Chinese enterprises.

"The Chinese government has always encouraged Chinese companies to conduct international investment and cooperation in accordance with market principles, international rules and local laws," a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Britain said in a statement.

"We urge the UK side to stop political manipulation and provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for the normal operation of Chinese companies in the UK."

Britain barred TikTok on government phones in March this year, while in 2020 it said it would ban Huawei from its 5G network.

Some US states have banned vendors and products from several Chinese technology companies.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
dahua hikvision huawei security strategy

Partner Content

How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Hills in administration

Hills in administration
Telstra enters industrial automation market

Telstra enters industrial automation market
Tech worker pay set to rise this year and next

Tech worker pay set to rise this year and next
"Midnight kebab aficionado" farewells Powernet/Evolve IT

"Midnight kebab aficionado" farewells Powernet/Evolve IT

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?