UK's Spamhaus signs Rivium as first Aussie partner

Security reseller and Splunk partner Rivium has signed an agreement to be the exclusive Australian reseller of UK-based threat intelligence vendor Spamhaus Technology.

Spamhaus specialises in providing commercial data distribution and synchronisation services for real-time datastreams and raw datasets. The company works with a global network of ISPs, hosting companies and law enforcement agencies to share information on threats and malicious activity.

The deal will run for two years and Spamhaus' existing customers will now be served by the reseller.

The deal comes almost a year after the Melbourne-based company was acquired by managed security specialist Tesserent.

Rivium chief executive Robert Silver told CRN the company would be looking to incorporate Spamhaus data products into Splunk deployments, "where customers are looking to enrich their security monitoring and threat hunting activities with this type of intelligence."

"We are extremely excited about this partnership as it allows us to extend our reach as a big data specialist in the cybersecurity marketplace by leveraging the Spamhaus threat intelligence portfolio to better protect our Australian customers."

"Adding Spamhaus to our already robust security monitoring capabilities including Splunk Enterprise Security and Splunk User Behaviour Analytics, is a natural fit to more effectively combat cybercrime using the most timely, comprehensive and accurate information.”

Spamhaus CEO Simon Forster said, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Rivium. Their considerable experience within the security sector will enable Australian-based customers to further enhance their security capabilities.”