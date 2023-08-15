Uni of Canberra and NetApp launch $2.3m Open Source Institute

The University of Canberra has officially launched the $2.3 million Open Source Institute (OpenSI), in partnership with the Australian Capital Territory government and data storage vendor NetApp.

OpenSI will aim to facilitate open source research, collaboration and innovation.

Rsearch at the institute will fall under four themese of data solutions: at scale, cyber security and privacy, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and open source business models, the university said.

The instittute will also act as an innovation hub for ACT and its surrounding region, and be a national and international leader in open source technology.

One open source specialised professorial appointment will be funded by the partnership, along with three higher degree by research scholarships, and three research projects.

Chief minister of ACT Andrew Barr, the deputy vice-chancellor of research and enterprise at UC, professor Lucy Johnson, and NetApp's general manager of the company's Instaclustr open source platform Pete Lilley launched OpenSI.

“As a local startup, Instaclustr is a great example of Australian innovation; being acquired by NetApp 18 months ago as a leading developer of open-source database, pipeline and workflow applications," Lilley said.

"Today, it’s an honour to announce our new partnership with the University of Canberra and the ACT Government with NetApp’s industry-leading portfolio for hybrid cloud and multi-cloud technologies, further enhanced by instaclustr’s locally-grown cloud data application services,” Lilley added.

UC's faculty of science and technology will also work with NetApp, to incorporate skills development in open source systems, software and tools such as Apache Cassandra and Spark, and PostgreSQL into its undergraduate IT courses.