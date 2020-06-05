Unisys deploys Idemia biometric systems at Home Affairs

By on
Unisys deploys Idemia biometric systems at Home Affairs

The Department of Home Affairs has tapped the services of global system integrator Unisys to deploy a new biometric system to be used for visa and border processing.

The system is called Enterprise Biometric Identification Services (EBIS), and is based on Unisys’ Stealth(identity) multi-factor identity management and authentication solution and IDEMIA’s facial and fingerprint recognition algorithms.

EBIS will be used to match facial images and fingerprints of visa and citizenship applicants, facilitating the processing of legitimate travellers. Home Affairs expects the system will support anticipated growth in visa applications, border clearances and applications for citizenship over the next 10 years.

Unisys said it designed and implemented the EBIS within 18 months of signing the contract. It also replaced a previous biometrics matching system that was also provided and supported by Unisys for the last 12 years.

Unisys APAC vice president Rick Mayhew said, “The long term growth in the volume of travellers that will hopefully return after COVID-19, as well as the increased risk of potential terrorist or fraudulent activity, means that effective border security is more important than ever.”

“We have worked closely with the department and our partner IDEMIA, the global leader in augmented identity, to deliver one of the world’s leading solutions to help protect Australia’s borders and national assets.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
department of home affairs idemia services unisys

Most Read Articles

Microsoft expands Teams video calls to 49 visible participants

Microsoft expands Teams video calls to 49 visible participants
DXC to slash 4,500 jobs after big revenue loss

DXC to slash 4,500 jobs after big revenue loss
DXC axes 150 local jobs

DXC axes 150 local jobs
Aussie Broadband gigabit NBN smashes sales records

Aussie Broadband gigabit NBN smashes sales records
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?