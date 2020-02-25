Unisys seeks new security partners

Unisys has refreshed its partner program to drive growth of its security offerings.

“We are actively looking for partners familiar with the Zero Trust approach who will help customers of any scale move from a posture of crisis to confidence through a software defined, identity-based cryptographic isolation solution for their on premise and cloud environments," said Asia director for channel and security sales Murray Whitlocke-Jones. "We look forward to supporting partners in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, India and Taiwan to join the program."

Unisys' lead product in the security space is called "Stealth" and includes tools to secure core systems, clouds, identity and mobile devices.

As is often the case, the program will have three performance-based tiers - platinum, gold and silver - with benefits assigned to each tier.

The company formally launched the initiative at RSA Conference in San Francisco.

Registered partners will have access to discounts, demos, collateral, co-branded materials and customisable marketing campaigns related to Stealth the company’s other products.

The company has also announced an update to Stealth, version 5.0, that adds protection for data in containerised and Kubernetes environments.

Partners can register through the program’s microsite, where they can also find links to information, marketing collateral, sales tools and forthcoming partner-focused events.