Unisys, TPG, Intervolve join SA hosting services panel

The South Australian state Government has added Unisys, TPG and Adelaide-based Intervolve to its hosting services panel.

The three companies join the $300 million managed platform services panel where they can provide for the state government’s hosting services needs for up to six years, increasing its total supplier list to 19.

In January this year, the SA Government named its first 13 suppliers to the newly created panel, which include the likes of Datacom, Atos and Tata Consultancy Services.

Other panellists include Advent One, Blue Crystal Solutions, DWS, Iocane, DCI Data Centres, Satalyst, Your DC, 5G Networks, Data#3 and NTT. Later additions include Empired, DXC Technology and NEC Australia.

In a statement, Unisys Asia Pacific vice president of client management Andrew Whelan said, “The South Australian Government’s digital transformation strategy highlights the critical role of digital technologies in modernising and transforming public services by not simply putting current processes online, but rather rethinking services for the digital age, to deliver better services to citizens.”

“We understand how government policies need to be implemented as well as the regulatory and privacy requirements to protect data and information. As part of this panel, we look forward to helping South Australian government agencies streamline their transformation.”

According to tender documents, Unisys will provide hyperscale cloud management services, while TPG Telecom will supply unmanaged co-location hosted services.

Intervolve, a sibling company of Adelaide reseller Vintek and subsidiary of US-based New Era Technology, is tasked to provide hosted server management services.