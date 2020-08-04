United Networks acquires Sydney telco C3 Innovations

White-label telco United Networks has acquired the business assets of Sydney-based telco C3 Innovations for $250,000 and stock.

The deal is United’s fourth acquisition in 12 months, following its double purchase of Symmetry Networks from MNF Group and MNF reseller Nextcom in December 2019, and Broadland Solutions in October that year.

C3 Innovations is a specialised service provider of unified communications, hosted and managed data solutions.

United Networks chief executive Victor Tsaccounis said, “We expect to build on our acquisition momentum and make further positive announcements over the next two quarters.”

Tsaccounis said C3 Innovations “aligns strongly” with the company’s focus on increasing its recurring revenue through both strategic acquisitions and organic growth. “The business allows us to leverage our systems know-how and scale to generate further earnings to the bottom line.”

“I look forward to announcing our FY20 full year results for the group later this month,” Tsaccounis added.