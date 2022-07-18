Uniti Group to delist from the ASX as MBC BidCo acquisition closes

By on
Uniti Group to delist from the ASX as MBC BidCo acquisition closes

Telecommunications infrastructure company Uniti Group is set to be removed from the S&P/ASX 200 list later this week as it transitions to become a private company.

In its ASX announcement, stock market indices firm S&P Dow Jones Indices said Uniti Group will be removed from the list on Friday 22 July 2022 and will be replaced by West African Resources Limited.

Uniti in April agreed to be acquired by investment companies HRL Morrison & Co and Brookfield Asset Management for $3.73 billion through a scheme implementation deed.

Uniti shareholders approved the acquisition on 15 July, with 96.14 percent of those present voting in favour of the deal.

CRN Pipeline 2022

Join Australia’s most influential channel partners at CRN Pipeline 2022 to reconnect after two extraordinary years of change!

Register to attend

The acquisition is still awaiting approval from the Federal Court of Australia, with a hearing set for 21 July 2022. Once approved, the transaction is expected to finalise on 4 August 2022.

The Morrison/Brookfield consortium in March matched the offer made by The Connect Consortium, which consisted of Australian investment firm Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) Holdings and Public Sector Pension Investment Board. Morrison & Co initially bid $4.50 per share for Uniti, or $3 billion at the time, before teaming up with Brookfield for the revised offer.

Uniti Group, which owns fibre broadband builders OptiComm and LBNCo, as well as Telstra’s former fibre-to-the-premises business Velocity, specialises in wholesale telco services, infrastructure, communications platform-as-a-service and consumer and business telco services.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
brookfield asset management hrl morrison & co telco uniti group west african resources limited

Partner Content

Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners

How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Oracle reportedly mulled layoffs, cuts

Oracle reportedly mulled layoffs, cuts
Red Telecom fined $450k over unpaid complaint payments

Red Telecom fined $450k over unpaid complaint payments
Broadcom CEO unveils new plan for VMware

Broadcom CEO unveils new plan for VMware

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?