Uniti signs on as TPG Telecom wholesaler for apartment fibre offering

Uniti Group has agreed to become a wholesale customer of TPG Telecom’s Fibre to the Basement (FTTB) offering.

FTTB is a TPG Telecom subsidiary that offers wholesale fibre internet services to internet service providers of any size to eligible residential buildings across Australia. It claims to deliver speeds of up to 100 Mbps.

The wholesale deal gives Uniti access to some 240,000 premises in high-density apartment buildings in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and other metro areas.

TPG Telecom group executive for wholesale Dan Lloyd said the agreement should make the FTTB footprint available to Uniti’s 40 retail service providers.

“This agreement presents significant potential for customer growth on our FTTB network by tapping into Uniti’s wholesale network,” Lloyd said.

“Continuing infrastructure competition is critical to ensure Australians have a choice of services at competitive prices.

“Our FTTB network is a high-speed, simple, lower-cost NBN alternative and our new wholesale pricing offers a CVC-free alternative.”

Lloyd added that the partnership aims to maximise the potential of the network and reach new segments of the market to drive wholesale growth.

“The latest FTTB offerings ensure unconstrained network throughput rather than requiring RSPs to spend endless time and effort managing the artificial complexities and costs of a CVC equivalent,” he said.

“That means Uniti will be able to seamlessly offer FTTB services to a large number of RSPs.”

