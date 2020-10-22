Uniti Wireless splits retail broadband and fibre network business

Telco Uniti Wireless has announced that the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has approved its proposal to split its retail broadband and its fibre networks businesses.

The split allows Uniti to serve residential customers directly on its fixed line broadband network, which it owns and operates, including its fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) network.

The ACCC approved the functional separation undertaking Uniti filed, with the terms coming into effect immediately for an initial 10 year period.

Uniti said the functional separation allows the company to actively promote its retail brands to the residents and tenants of its current clients and those under construction.

The retail side will fall under the Consumer and Business Enablement (CBE) business unit, which will operate as a retail service provider on both Uniti-owned networks as well as those owned by NBN Co and OptiComm.

Uniti chief executive Michael Simmons said, “This is a great day for our young company. The significance of us now having the ability to directly influence the penetration of our networks with our own retail operation cannot be overstated.”

“Every additional service activated on our network by CBE will flow substantially to the bottom line. Similarly the earnings impact is substantial every time we convert an active wholesale-only port to a CBE retail customer.”

Simmons added the separation also “enlivens” the opportunity to acquire specialist RSP businesses, including those with proven expertise in greenfield FTTP markets and with established ‘preferred RSP’ relationships with large-scale property developers.”