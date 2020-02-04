UPS vendor Delta appoints Steve Lovelace as channel chief

UPS vendor Delta Electronics hired continued its Australian expansion by appointing Steve Lovelace as national channel manager.

Lovelace joins from CyberPower Systems, where he was business development manager for ANZ from March to November 2019. His resume also includes time as business manager for Dicker Data and national channels manager for Targus.

In his new role, Lovelace will focus on developing specific routes to market with alliance partners, resellers, distributors, service providers and systems integrators.

Lovelace’s appointment follows just two months after the Thailand-based vendor appointed David Leal as its Australian country manager, in addition to his role as region president for APAC.

"It’s a very exciting time for Delta and the IT channel as we recognise our partners are diversifying and evolving to the present need for mission critical requirements,” said Leal.

“Our mission, which is to provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow, is being directly addressed through Steve’s appointment and our ongoing investment and support. We are definitely moving in the right direction to deliver this to our customers."

The appointment coincides with the release of Delta’s new range of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) devices in Australia.

The Delta Amplon UPS range is the vendor’s “most complete power solution for mission critical environments.” It features a high output power factor of 0.9, operation tolerance up to 50 degrees Celsius and up to 94 percent AC-AC efficiency. Delta said the new range has a smaller footprint than other models, which could save up to 67 percent of space, and is fitted with a rotatable LCD display.