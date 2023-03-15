UPTI added as UCaaS supplier by Queensland government

By on
UPTI added as UCaaS supplier by Queensland government
Darren Jansz, UPTI and Yabbit

Brisbane-based telco and unified communications software vendor UPTI has been selected by the Queensland government as an approved supplier for the next five years.

The segments it will be supplying the government include voice, video, UCaaS, internet, network, mobility, and integration services.

UPTI, also known as Live Communications, is the developer of cloud-hosted unified communications (UCaaS) platform Yabbit, offering voice, video, messaging and collaboration tools to optimise communications for organisations of all sizes.

"We are incredibly proud and excited to be recognised by the Queensland government and included in their approved supplier panel," UPTI CEO Darren Jansz said.

"This milestone validates our commitment to innovation and our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions in a highly competitive market.”

“We look forward to providing the Queensland government and its agencies with unparalleled communication services, enabling them to better serve their constituents and the Queensland Community.”

UPTI claims to be a “flexible and cost-effective alternative to traditional telecommunications providers.”

UPTI believes that this accomplishment signifies a shift in the “historically closed supply area dominated by large telecommunications providers.”

Last year, former Telstra, Nextgen Networks and AAPT executive Chris McMahon was appointed as UPTI’s first chief information officer.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
qld government queensland government telco ucaas upti yabbit

Partner Content

In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Atturra to buy Somerville in multi-million dollar deal

Atturra to buy Somerville in multi-million dollar deal
Xero to shed around 15 per cent of staff

Xero to shed around 15 per cent of staff
Orca Tech asks IT channel to support regional Australia

Orca Tech asks IT channel to support regional Australia
HP honours ANZ channel winners in Global Amplify Impact Awards

HP honours ANZ channel winners in Global Amplify Impact Awards

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?