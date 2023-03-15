UPTI added as UCaaS supplier by Queensland government

Brisbane-based telco and unified communications software vendor UPTI has been selected by the Queensland government as an approved supplier for the next five years.

The segments it will be supplying the government include voice, video, UCaaS, internet, network, mobility, and integration services.

UPTI, also known as Live Communications, is the developer of cloud-hosted unified communications (UCaaS) platform Yabbit, offering voice, video, messaging and collaboration tools to optimise communications for organisations of all sizes.

"We are incredibly proud and excited to be recognised by the Queensland government and included in their approved supplier panel," UPTI CEO Darren Jansz said.

"This milestone validates our commitment to innovation and our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions in a highly competitive market.”

“We look forward to providing the Queensland government and its agencies with unparalleled communication services, enabling them to better serve their constituents and the Queensland Community.”

UPTI claims to be a “flexible and cost-effective alternative to traditional telecommunications providers.”

UPTI believes that this accomplishment signifies a shift in the “historically closed supply area dominated by large telecommunications providers.”

Last year, former Telstra, Nextgen Networks and AAPT executive Chris McMahon was appointed as UPTI’s first chief information officer.