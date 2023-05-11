UPTI announces Chris McMahon as new chief executive

Brisbane-based telco and unified communications software vendor UPTI has appointed Chris McMahon as its new chief executive, replacing Darren Jansz.

He moves from his position as UPTI’s chief information officer, which he has held for over 2 years since 2021.

Based in Brisbane, McMahon will focus on the growth of UPTI, and working with the team, customers and partners to deliver a high level of customer service.

Jansz will continue to work with UPTI as managing director, focusing on strategic growth relationships and to promote the Yabbit UCaaS platform to the Australian market and abroad.

UPTI said McMahon brings extensive experience in the unified communications industry and leadership skills to his new role as chief executive.

Prior to joining UPTI, he worked for several technology providers in executive leadership roles. Most recently, he worked for Tenapp on a contract as the national general manager in 2021.

Before that, he held the position of group chief information officer at Sarino Russo Group from 2016 to 2020 where he developed and implemented the IT strategy aligned to the organisation’s strategic direction.

McMahon also worked for Telstra as QLD general manager of its enterprise business from 2014 to 2016, and for Nextgen Group as QLD state manager from 2012 to 2014. He also worked at AAPT for 14 years in several leadership positions.

"On the back of our acceptance onto the Queensland Government's Approved ICT Supplier Panel, we look forward to bringing the Industry the commercial, innovation and secure technology platforms needed for the modern era."

Jansz said that he is “looking forward to working with Chris and the rest of the team to promote the Yabbit UCaaS and achieve our shared vision for the future of UPTI.”