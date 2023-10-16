US aims to block AI chip export workarounds to China, official say

By on
US aims to block AI chip export workarounds to China, official say
Nvidia H100
Supplied

The United States will take steps to prevent American chipmakers from selling products to China that circumvent government restrictions, a US official said, as part of the Biden administration's upcoming actions to effectively block more AI chip exports.

The new rules, details of which Reuters is reporting for the first time, will be added to sweeping US restrictions on shipments of advanced chips and chipmaking equipment to China unveiled last October.

The updates are expected this week, other people familiar with the matter said, though such timetables often slip.

The new rules will block some AI chips that fall just under current technical parameters while demanding companies report shipments of others, said the official, who provided information on condition of anonymity.

A spokesperson for the US Department of Commerce, which oversees export controls, declined to comment.

The latest crackdown on tech exports to China coincides with US efforts to thaw difficult relations between the world's two largest economies.

Several senior members of the Biden administration have met their Chinese counterparts in recent months, and the latest round of rules risks complicating the diplomatic effort.

Last year, government restrictions kept Nvidia, the world's most valuable chipmaker, from shipping two of its most advanced AI chips to Chinese customers.

Nvidia's most advanced chips that have become the industry standard for developing chatbots and other AI systems.

But Nvidia soon released new variants for the Chinese market that were less sophisticated and got around the US export controls.

One, named the H800, has as much computing power at some settings used in AI work as the company's more powerful but blocked H100 chip.

Still, some key performance aspects are limited, according to a specification sheet seen by Reuters.

The US now plans to introduce new guidelines for AI chips that will restrict certain advanced datacenter AI chips not currently captured, the official said.

While the US official declined to identify which additional chips will be effectively banned, Nvidia's H800 is a semiconductor sources have suggested the administration has wanted to block.

Chips meant for consumer products like laptops will be exempt from the new curbs, the official said.

But companies will need to tell the Commerce Department when they are filling orders for the most powerful consumer chips to make sure they are not being used in ways that threaten national security, according to the official.

The update to the October 2022 rules is also meant to cover AI chips as technology evolves.

The US will require companies to notify the government about semiconductors whose performance is just below the guidelines before they are shipped to China, the official said.

The government will decide on a case-by-case basis whether they pose a national security risk but can be shipped unless the chipmaker is told otherwise.

The new restrictions may also close a loophole that gives Chinese companies access to American artificial intelligence chips through Chinese units located overseas, as Reuters reported last week.

The rules are not expected to include restrictions on access to US cloud computing services, or those of allies, but will seek comments on the risks of such access and how they might be addressed, the official said.

The Biden administration told Beijing of its plans to update the contentious rules this month, Reuters reported earlier in October, as part of a policy aimed at stabilising relations between the superpowers.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
ai hardware ml nvidia

Partner Content

State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
How Australia's Fuse Technology is winning with SMB security
How Australia's Fuse Technology is winning with SMB security
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) accelerates Digital Age Networking strategy
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) accelerates Digital Age Networking strategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Versent accepts Telstra acqusition offer

Versent accepts Telstra acqusition offer
Telstra networks and tech chief Nikos Katinakis to depart

Telstra networks and tech chief Nikos Katinakis to depart
Microsoft passes the buck to Dicker Data over D365 Group scandal

Microsoft passes the buck to Dicker Data over D365 Group scandal
State of Security 2023

State of Security 2023

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?