US approves RF spectrum for vehicle crash prevention

By on
US approves RF spectrum for vehicle crash prevention

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has approved a request by US state agencies, some automakers, universities and others to use radio frequency spectrum to deploy connected vehicle technology to prevent crashes, especially at intersections.

The 5.9 gigahertz spectrum block was reserved in 1999 for automakers to develop technology for vehicles to communicate with each other to avoid crashes but has so far gone largely unused.

The waiver request to use so-called Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology was filed in late 2021 by Volkswagen subsidiary Audi along with Ford, Jaguar Land Rover, Utah and Virginia's transportation departments, Harman International, Panasonic and others.

The technology, if widely used in US vehicles, could prevent at least 600,000 crashes annually, government studies show.

The waivers are "a missing piece of the regulatory puzzle needed for automakers to deploy V2X," said Hilary Cain, an official with the Alliance for Automotive Innovation in a statement.

She called it "a game-changing wireless safety technology enabling vehicles to see around corners, talk to other vehicles and communicate – in real-time – with pedestrians, bicyclists, traffic lights and infrastructure."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last week estimated that 42,795 people died in traffic crashes last year, down 0.3 per cent over 2021 but still higher than any other year since 2005.

"As deaths on our nation's roadways continue to soar, it is critical that we maximize use of connected vehicle technology to keep all road users safe," Intelligent Transportation Society of America chief executive Laura Chace said.

Chace urged finalising rules to "establish a framework of spectrum regulatory certainty that enables investment in and deployment of these important safety solutions."

US Senators Gary Peters and Cynthia Lummis in February urged the FCC to move on the waiver requests saying the "technology is poised to save lives, (and) will pave the way for the future of automobile and transportation infrastructure."

The FCC voted in 2020 to shift 30 megahertz of the 75 MHz reserved for Dedicated Short-Range Communications to C-V2X, while moving the other 45 MHz to WiFi use.

Automakers opposed the split on safety grounds, while major cable, telecom and content companies say the spectrum is essential to support growing WiFi use.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
59gh frequency networking radio spectrum usa

Partner Content

Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Four partners picked by NBN for fibre upgrade

Four partners picked by NBN for fibre upgrade
Microsoft introduces new naming convention for threat actors

Microsoft introduces new naming convention for threat actors
Gartner sees hefty increase in Aussie cloud spend this year

Gartner sees hefty increase in Aussie cloud spend this year
Australian insurers oppose outright ransomware payment ban

Australian insurers oppose outright ransomware payment ban

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?