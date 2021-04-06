US automation vendor appoints Sydney-based APAC director

US-based network automation platform provider Itential has appointed Sydney-based David Horder as Asia Pacific regional director.

The hire has been made as part of the company’s plans for further international expansion.

“Tasked with spearheading the expansion of Itential’s APAC presence, operations, and market share, David will be especially attuned to markets that are primed for network automation including communication service providers, data center operators, and the public / private cloud sector,” the announcement read.

Prior to taking this role, Horder worked for Ciena since 2014 as director of business development and then software sales for its Blue Planet portfolio. He also worked in a leadership role for Huawei in the South Pacific region.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Itential team and continuing my journey in network automation for the APAC region,” Horder said.

“Itential stands out from the pack as having unwavering commitment to its mission, industry-leading technology, and proven credentials at massive scale for an impressive palette of use cases. I expect our APAC customers and partners will be wowed by the dramatic improvements to cost, velocity, and risk of delivering real network automation outcomes that Itential offers.”

Itential offers a channel partner program that offers enablement, and support for sales and marketing.

Founded and based in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, the company also expanded to EMEA in 2018 with an office in Berkshire, UK.

It was recognised by CRN.com as an emerging network automation vendor in 2020.