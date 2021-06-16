US-based IT provider SHI International opens office in Sydney

US-based IT services provider SHI International has expanded its reach into ANZ with a new office in Sydney.

The new office adds to its two other APAC offices in Hong Kong and Singapore as the company aims to improve its presence across Australia and New Zealand.

“SHI’s ability to exceed client expectations has allowed the company to develop deep customer relationships and accelerate growth in Australia and New Zealand in recent years,” SHI president and chief executive Thai Lee said.

“We made the decision to put our talented employees on the ground to more directly engage customers as they plan and execute their technology strategy in support of their business goals.”

The company said having a presence in Sydney will reduce import and export restrictions when servicing customers in the local region.

“SHI has had a presence in the Asia Pacific region for over 20 years, largely in support of the local efforts of our multinational customers,” SHI international and global programs senior vice president Celeste Lee said.

“By fortifying that presence and moving even closer to existing and new customers in Australia and New Zealand, we are excited to improve our local capabilities and unlock value while assisting customer select, deploy and manage their technology needs.”

SHI was founded in 1989 by Thai Lee and today has 5000 employees worldwide.