US Microsoft gold partner CoreView launches in Australia

US-based Microsoft gold partner CoreView has launched in Australia and appointed Internet 2.0’s former chief commercial officer Chris Lawley to the newly created role of APAC managing director.

CoreView said in a statement that there was a growing demand in the region for its Microsoft 365 management services.

“There is such a clear need for a data and insights driven management solution like CoreView, particularly given how heavily regulated security and compliance are in this market," Lawley said.

“As such, I have no doubt that CoreView will provide a number of benefits to our current and future partners here, helping uplevel IT management in the Microsoft 365 space.”

CoreView said it had already “signed strategic deals” with Data#3 and rhipe and had “a healthy pipeline of additional relationships” lined up with other IT channel partners “in cloud solutions and technology in Asia-Pacific.”

Lawley said he was “beyond excited to help introduce and expand CoreView’s presence in Australia and the wider APAC region.”

Lawley left his role as Canberra-based security company Internet 2.0' chief commercial officer in February this year.

Previously, the Sydney-based SaaS platform, channel veteran worked as app development vendor Blink’s APAC general manager from 2020 to 2021.

He also worked at Diligent Corporation between 2012 to 2018, including as its APAC vice president of sales from 2018 to 2020.