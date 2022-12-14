US Pax8 execs: partners must double down on enablement

With a recession potentially brewing in the background, Pax8 feels “resilient with our partners.”

“Maybe we would feel differently if we were just focusing on enterprises who might have to slow roll a decision or put the money in the bank, but small businesses don’t have the luxury to do that if they want to compete,” Ryan Walsh, chief operating officer at Denver-based distributor Pax8, told CRN US. “They have to use technology.”

After seeing 100 percent year-over-year growth, and recently announcing that it hit US$1 billion in annual recurring revenue, Pax8 has no plans to even slow down.

“It just feels like we have so much more to do still,” Nick Heddy, chief commerce officer at Pax8, told CRN US. “The growth rate is there because the market is still so underserved. I’ve been here nine years and five months, so I’ve been here for dollar number one on the sales team. To be here for dollar one billion is absolutely such a cool feeling, but we have so much left to do. It’s going to be US$2 billion in 2023, then it’s US$4 billion, then it’s US$10 billion.”

Founded in 2012, Greenwood Village, Colorado-based born in-the-cloud distributor Pax8 now has 25,000 partners which services more than 400,000 businesses. They have more than 85 vendor partners in the cloud marketplace and process more than one million transactions per month.

“It’s been such a hard-fought journey,” said Heddy.

And what stays on their minds is what’s next.

“It‘s like, what are we climbing next? What are we doing next?” Walsh said. “So in light of that, it’s not the top of the mountain. I don‘t even know what that might look like.”

Check out what Walsh and Heddy had to say about what’s next for Pax8 in 2023, their thoughts on hitting milestones and how they’re helping their partners grow with them.

You obviously are growing at a fast pace. What is your advice to your MSP partners who want to scale?

“If you take that outside-in approach that we‘re trying to do with our partners, the partners need to do that with their customers,” Walsh said. “To do that with customers they need to maintain competitiveness and grow by utilising technology more because they can’t hire right now. They have to be as efficient as possible. Two things stand out that I think are going to be themes you‘re going to see us derive. One of those is to be the business advisor and consultant that your customers want. It’s not what product you want to buy, it‘s not that anymore. You need to have a value conversation about what I can do to help you out. Partners who are not embracing this need to consult and advise their customers are missing out on that growth and scale. They need to really go after it because our customers are demanding it. The second thing is you will see us continue to double down on enablement and education, because that’s the path. If your customers are doing 70 percent of their research before they make a decision on their own, before they talk to you as a partner, what does that mean? That means you‘ve got to continually stay in front of and educate yourself and look for ways to teach yourself more things. If [the customer] doesn’t sense that you can add value, they’re going to bypass you. They‘re going to go to somebody who is skilling up and who is learning more.

“This is a conversation I‘m having with vendors too, which is it’s not about your marketing slick, it‘s all about enablement. It’s like how do your partners want to learn about your product, learn what it does and translate that into their tech stack. Let‘s get real proactive about that. So we’ve got an academy group. We‘ve got peer groups, we’ve got one-on-one consulting. These are what progressive partners are tapping into so they can stay ahead of the growth curve and scale. That‘s the advice, is look for more and more ways to fast track your scale and do that by enablement resources that come from folks like Pax8 as well as vendors. We’re guiding that conversation with our vendors. What it is now is, ‘Let‘s talk about how our partners can learn about your product in the fastest way possible and understand how they fit it into their tech stack.’ That’s the conversation of scale.”

What are the biggest things you want to focus on in 2023?

“I would have to say enablement,” Heddy said. “I was trying to think of something clever around it, but that is what we‘re focused on. It’s maybe not fancy but it is enabling partners and their techs and their salespeople and everyone in every organisation that we work with to be better, to think better, to automate more, to stop doing so much handyman work so you can build. Then once you get some great builders on your team then start architecting and think bigger.”

“The two things that we‘re focusing on for our partners, and I think that partners should focus on with their customers, is faster time to value and more ease of business,” Walsh said. “That’s what 2023 is going to be about. If you want to maneuver and grow through a potential recession you should be focusing on those things.”

What or who do you contribute your successes to?

“It is absolutely our partners and just listening to them,” Heddy said. “There are lots of places you can get technology. There are hundreds of thousands, perhaps, different marketplaces that are out there. We‘re grateful to our partners for choosing to work with us. We’re not always the cheapest but we feel like we bring the most value.”

“We never took the status quo as something that we were willing to accept,” Walsh said. “That‘s why we started the company, we really believe there had to be a better value add in this type of business in the channel. When we got into this we were like, ‘There’s got to be a better way.’ That was the driver. What was traditional and already out there, we just thought that it wasn’t supporting the cloud model. So I think the success was just always challenging the status quo about how to add value and what you should be doing to help the channel. A lot of that is we listened to the smallest of partners. We didn‘t have the luxury not to and so we really were listening to the ground to find out. If we were going to redefine the channel in terms of our position, we needed to listen to the partners in terms of what they wanted.”

How do you keep this momentum going? What's the move next?

“I think it is something that‘s deep in the DNA of Pax8, it’s just a growth mindset,” Heddy said. “Even when you get bigger, you still can’t be afraid to fail. We are trying new things all the time, we are testing new features and functions in the platform. You can‘t sit and think what you did yesterday is going to work moving forward. We just keep innovating and transforming. We have a lot of exciting transformational things coming out for the partners in the new year and I think it’s just that growth mindset all the time.”

Nick you had mentioned there's a goal to hit US$2 billion in 2023. Is that the realistic goal?

“That is not what‘s in our budget, but I am an aspirational thinker. I think it could be within range but a lot of things would have to go right. I do think it’s a goal in the next 18 months for sure,” Heddy said.

“I think John [Street, Pax8 CEO] was talking about being a billion-dollar company in 2014,” Walsh said. “I remember thinking to myself, ‘John, you‘re talking about a billion dollars.’ I can’t even remember what our current revenue was at that time, it was so small. But here we are, it‘s pretty funny.”

This article originally appeared at crn.com