US security vendor Trinity Cyber opens Australian office

United States based security vendor Trinity Cyber has opened an Australian subsidiary in Canberra, the company said.

In doing so, Trinity Cyber is joining forces with trans-Tasman security vendor CyberCX to deliver a multi-year strategic project for the Australian market.

Trinity Cyber has deployed private cloud capacity in CDC data centres and will offer Australian enterprises full access to the company's services.

These include the full content and session Internet traffic inspection, and real time mitigation capability.

The solution is fully managed and enables customers to improve security overnight without adding expense or resources, Trinity Cyber claimed.

“As the threat landscape continues to evolve at a global scale, it is critical that we innovate and launch new capabilities in critical technologies and defence," CyberCX chief executive John Paitaridis said,

"Trinity Cyber has achieved great success disrupting the market with a first of its kind technology," Steve Ryan, founder and chief executive of Trinity Cyber said

“We see tremendous opportunity in Australia and strong demand globally as organisations seek better, more active methods to defeat cyber threats," he added.