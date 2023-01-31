US stops provision of licences for export to China's Huawei

Ren Zhengfei, Huawei

The Biden administration has stopped providing US companies with licences to export to Chinese telecom equipment firm Huawei, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The US commerce department had notified some companies that it would no longer grant the licences, the report said.

This potentially implies a move towards total ban on the sale of American technology to Huawei.

The commerce department, Huawei and chip equipment maker Applied Materials did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. 

The United States in October placed new restrictions on China.

They included controls on advanced computing integrated circuits and certain semiconductor manufacturing items, in a bid to thwart China's military modernisation.

In 2019, the Trump administration imposed a trade ban on Huawei, citing national security concerns, which barred the company from using Google's Android operating system for its new smartphones, among other critical US-origin technologies.

"US restrictions are now our new normal," Huawei executive Eric Xu said in December.

 

Tags:
china huawei sanctions security strategy telco telecommunications

