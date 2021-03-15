US to respond to SolarWinds hackers in weeks - senior official

By on
US to respond to SolarWinds hackers in weeks - senior official

The Biden administration will respond "in weeks, not months" to the perpetrators of the SolarWinds hack, who used the U.S. tech company as a springboard to compromise a raft of U.S. government agencies, a senior administration official said on Friday.

"The third part of what we are doing about it is responding to the perpetrators of the attack. You can expect further announcements on that in weeks, not months," said the official, who declined to be named, in a telephone briefing with reporters.

The operation, which was identified in December and which the U.S. government has said was likely orchestrated by Russia, breached software made by SolarWinds Corp, giving hackers access to thousands of companies and government offices that used its products.

Microsoft President Brad Smith described the attack as “the largest and most sophisticated attack the world has ever seen."

The senior official also noted that most of the nine federal government agencies compromised by the SolarWinds hack have completed an independent review and those that have not will finish one by the end of March.

The hacking, which also hurt 100 private companies, used corrupted SolarWinds code and weaknesses in Microsoft identity-management tools.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
hackers security solarwinds us

Partner Content

Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Managed Services
Managed Services

Most Read Articles

Dicker Data opens new $74M HQ

Dicker Data opens new $74M HQ
Court rejects Fuji Xerox's bid to throw out ACCC lawsuit

Court rejects Fuji Xerox's bid to throw out ACCC lawsuit
Melbourne ISV acquired by Civica

Melbourne ISV acquired by Civica
Perth MSP Silverfern IT turns 30

Perth MSP Silverfern IT turns 30
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?