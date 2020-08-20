U.S. trade panel launches patent infringement probe into Apple devices

By on
U.S. trade panel launches patent infringement probe into Apple devices

The U.S. International Trade Commission said it has launched a Section 337 investigation into whether certain Apple Inc mobile devices and laptop computers infringed patents held by Japan's Maxell Holdings.

In seeking the probe, Maxell has alleged Apple devices violate patents covering technology including an unlocking feature and video transmission processes. Maxell has asked the commission to prohibit the importation and sale of the devices into the United States.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
apple finance

Most Read Articles

Cognizant names PwC exec as ANZ boss

Cognizant names PwC exec as ANZ boss
Officeworks distribution centre staff to go on strike next week

Officeworks distribution centre staff to go on strike next week
BlackBerry partner ONGC bolsters security services

BlackBerry partner ONGC bolsters security services
What you need to know about VMware's and Dell's layoffs

What you need to know about VMware's and Dell's layoffs
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Hardware at Heart
Hardware at Heart
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
Audio Security: Best Practices
Audio Security: Best Practices

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?